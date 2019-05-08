Hat-trick for Ufford Park’s Dahiya, but Lawton and Haynes top the merit table charts

Sandeep Dahiya claimed a hat-trick in Ufford Park’s convincing 119-run win over Easton in Rutland Division Two.

Dahiya finished with 4-6 as Easton were dismissed for 83. Ufford Park have a maximum 40 points after two games.

Slow seamer Nick Lawton was twice on a hat-trick, while recording figures of 6-7 in Newborough seconds’ nine-wicket win over Uffington in South Lincs Division Two. Uffington were skittled for a paltry 82. This was the best bowling performance of the week so Lawton tops the Peterborough Telegraph merit table bowling charts.

Warren Nel hit 104 as reigning Premier Division champions Spalding Town made it three wins out of three with a 19-run success over Sleaford seconds. Long Sutton are top of the table after four straight wins.

Chris Amstrong cracked 108 in vain as Burghley Park were beaten by 44 runs at Biggleswade in Hunts Division One.

In the same division Ramsey seconds beat Hampton by 65 runs after dismissing the city side for 103. Damien Clarke (89) and Nick Rushton (5-16) were Ramsey’s matchwinners.

Wisbech opener Danny Haynes topped the Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting charts with an innings of 132 not out in a Rutland Division One win over Market Deeping.

Meitr table entries are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more in a single innings or by bowlers taking five wickets or more. Only one entrey per person per week. Results have to be published in the Peterborough Telegraph to count.

BATTING

D. Haynes (Wisbech) *132

C. Armstrong (Burghley Park) 108

W. Nel (Spalding) 104

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) *102

H. Ameir (AK 11) 102

C. White (Burghley Park) 98

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) 93

D. Clarke (Ramsey 2nds) 89

L. O’Reilly (Burghley Park 2nds) *88

P. Wilson (Oundle 2nds) *88

K. Judd (Market Deeping) *86

D. Gillett (Market Deeping 2nds) 79

R. Kumar (Huntingdon 2nds) *74

A. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) 74

L. Dave (Stamford Town) *73

G. Cunningham (Uffington) 72

S. Ali (Hampton 2nds) *70

C. Bore (Stamford Town) *69

H. Craig (Orton Park) 69

J. Cade (Ramsey) 67

H. Birch (Spalding 3rds) *64

D. Stannard (Wisbech 2nds) 64

J. Sawyer (Spalding 3rds) 64

Josh Smith (Peterborough Town) 63

T. Bentley (Uffington) *60

L. Fresen (Oundle) 60

W. Hussain (Cambs) 60

M. Danyaal (Peterborough Town) 59

M. Hammad (Barnack) *58

R. Harris (Newborough) 58

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 58

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 57

P. Morgan (Bourne) 56

A. Akhtar (Barnack) 51

S. Holland (Stamford Town) 51

R. Paffett (Huntingdon 2nds) *50

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 50

M. Green (Stamford Town) 50

T. Juggins (Stamford Town) 50

B. Smith (Spalding 2nds) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 6-7

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 6-30

M. Edwards (Peterborough Town) 6-40

S. Sundararajan (Adidda) 5-6

N. Rushton (Ramsey 2nds) 5-16

C. White (Burghley Park 2nds) 5-9

W. Gowler (Wisbech) 5-21

X. Xipu (Bourne 2nds) 5-22