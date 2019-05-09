Handy Andy is so solid on the Oak

The Oak Pool at Decoy was the weekend venue for Ramsey Angling Society with quite a few Castaways anglers joining in.

Some good weights were taken with Andrew Wilding out in front from peg 19 with 160lb 5oz. He caught some very big fish on a pellet and bomb approach.

Danny Grimsey.

Second was one of the Castaway contingent, Pete Molesworth. He was on peg 12 and alternated between a maggot and paste approach for 101lb 4oz.

Next in third place came Andrew Rayment on 81lb 2oz, followed by Daniel Curtis on 68lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

Once again there was a good turnout for the Decoy Over 55s Friday open match at Decoy Lakes and again there were some first class weights recorded despite a wet and windy day.

Gordon Parker drew hot peg 22 and caught on both corn and cat meat on the short pole line to amass 167lb 8oz in spite of exceeding 50lb on three nets!

Opposite was Ray Torrington on 11 and he had a few fish on Method feeder before switching to cat meat close in on the pole for 150lb 9oz.

Third was Dave Thornton with 133lb 3oz caught on maggot from the margins, followed closely by Roy Whincup on 130lb 9oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were also at Decoy, on the Elm Pool, and Mac Campbell took full advantage on hot peg 16.

He fished close in with sweetcorn, fishing both sides in the margins to keep the bites coming to weigh in a massive 207lb 7oz.

Kev Lee was second from the peg opposite the winner. He caught on cat meat all day for 182lb 2oz. Third was Tony Nisbett with 165lb 3oz, followed by Wendy Bedford on a level 93lb.

BUTTONHOLE

The latest qualifier in the Buttonhole Fishery summer series saw yet another sell-out match on Bank Holiday Monday.

Andy Kelk took top honours to book his place in September’s two-day final. He drew form peg 21 and made the most of a good draw to top a strong field with 132lb 15oz caught on sweetcorn.

Runner-up was Symon Spinks on peg 20 with 110lb 3oz, then came Liam Wagg on peg two with 72lb 9oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The first ever Two-Day Spring Festival at Rookery Waters, sponsored by fishing tackle giants Guru Tackle, attracted a quality line-up of local matchmen.

Day One

Magpie Lake: 1 Jason Collins 203lb 4oz; 2 Matt Wiles 188lb 6oz.

Jay Lake: 1 Richard Bond 161lb 4oz; 2 Ben Townsend 126lb 14oz.

Raven Lake: 1 Danny Grimsey 87lb 12oz; 2 Nigel Swallow 72lb 4oz.

Day Two

Magpie Lake: 1 Tom Edwards 195lb 14oz; 2 Danny Grimsey 174lb 10oz.

Jay Lake: 1 Simon Wheeler 155lb 7oz; 2 Ross Harold 149lb.

Raven Lake: 1 Mark Cross 81lb 8oz; 2 Jason Collins 78lb 4oz.

Overall

1 Matt Wiles 296lb 12oz; 2 Jason Collins 281lb 8oz; 3 Danny Grimsey 262lb 4oz; 4 Josh Pace 179lb 10oz.