Hampton’s heroes in a handsome Hunts Division One win, coach Cowley was unplayable for Orton Park. deadly-bowler Drake for Bretton, Adidda star smacks 108 in boundaries, Rose blooms for Market Deeping, in-form Ingram shines for Oundle, plus all the best batting and bowling figures

Hampton claimed a handsome Hunts Division One win over Burghley Park thanks to two outstanding individual displays (June 15).

aqab Ali’s blistering 126 for the city side was followed by a brilliant spell of bowling from Samuel Garland who claimed 7-11 from eight overs and three balls as Hampton completed a resounding 116-run win.

Jon Dee during an innings of 60 for Hampton against Burghley Park. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ali’s innings included 14 fours and two sixes and came off just 103 balls. He put on 160 for the first wicket with Jon Dee who made 60.

Orton Park moved 19 points clear at the top with an 85-run win over Buckden.

Such a comfortable success looked most unlikely at half-time as Orton had been despatched for 125, but slow-bowling coach Nick Cowley (5-7 from 10 overs) proved virtually unplayable as Buckden slumped to 40 all out.

Mark Drake delivered a deadly spell of bowling as Bretton became the first team to beat Division Two leaders Blunham seconds. Drake claimed 5-7 as Blunham were shot out for 81, well short of Bretton’s modest 122.

Raghavendran Suryanarayanan whacked 108 in boundaries (eight sixes and 15 fours) in an innings of 119 not out for Adidda against King’s Keys in Division Three. Gary Singh made 51 of King’s Keys’ 182-7, a total Adidda passed in just 21 overs for the loss of three wickets. to move to the top of the table. Nick Bradbury finished unbeaten on 59 as Castor seconds beat Orton Park seconds on run rate.

A sparkling ton from Matthew Rose set leaders Market Deeping seconds on the way to a 131-run win over Stamford Town in a top-of-the-table clash in South Lincs Division One. Rose struck 106 of Deeping’s 265-6.

Matthew Ingram claimed his fourth half century in seven innings to help Oundle Town seconds to a seven-wicket win at home to Podington in Northants Division Three. Ingram (71no) dominated Oundle’s 115-3.

Morgen Turner claimed his first five-wicket haul in adult cricket as Ufford Park seconds beat Wisbech seconds by five wickets in Division Four East. Turner finished with 5-18 from seven overs as Wisbech were skittled for a paltry 61. Hayden Bream was the man man for Sawtry as they made it four wins in a row in Division Four West. Bream took 5-3 as Barton Seagrave were despatched for 61 and then cracked an unbeaten 47.

PETERBOROUGH TELEGRAPH MERIT TABLE

BATTING

S. Ali (Hampton) 126

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) *119

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) 106

S. Khan (Orton Park 3rds) 77

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 74

B. Purcell (Castor) *73

G. Freear (Wisbech Town) 72

M. Ingram (Oundle Town 2nds) *71

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *65

S. Ur Rehman (Orton Park 3rds) 65

E. Ballard (Cambs) 64

D. Stannard (Wisbech Town) 64

J. Dee (Hampton) 60

N. Bradbury (Orton Park 2nds) *59

K. Judd (Market Deeping) *58

H. Meichan (Orton Park) 55

B. Bennett (Stamford Town) 53

C. Craig (Oundle Town) *51

Gary Singh (King’s Keys) 51

C. Guest (Cambs) *50

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Garland (Hampton) 7-11

H. Bream (Sawtry) 5-3

M. Drake (Bretton) 5-7

R. Sayer (Cambs) 5-12

M. Turner (Ufford Park 2nds) 5-18

H. Craig (Oundle Town) 5-20

J. Boyle (Laxton Park) 5-23