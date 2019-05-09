Greetham golfer Ellie is Lincolnshire county champion

Have your say

Greetham Valley golfer Ellie Haughton was crowned Lincolnshire women’s champion at Holme Hall at the weekend.

She won the title by beating Lincoln’s Ellise Rymer in the final at the fifth extra play-off hole.

Clubmate Sophie Beardsall, who fired the best gross in qualifying, lost 2&1 to Rymer in the semi-finals.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

May Medal/Thompson Bowl/Izzard Trophy Pro-am Qualifier: Division One - 1 Nathan Holt 75-5=70; 2 Oliver Hayward 78-7=71; 3rd Tom Burgh 72-1=71. Division Two - 1 Sav Fasulo 82-11=71; 2 Karl Douglas 84-12=72; 3 Steven Nicholls 86-13=73. Division Three - 1 Tony Bhullar 87-15=72; 2 Conor Brennan 89-16=73; 3 Pep Liguori 88-15=73. Division Four - 1 Steve Williams 96-23=73; 2 Gary Scott 98-22=76; 3 Trevor Edwards 99-22=77.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

May Medal: 1 Eddie Grange net 66; 2 Rob Newns net 67; 3 Mick Page net 67.

Seniors

May Medal: Division One - 1 David Lord net 66; 2 Rob Newns net 68; 3 Eric Cowles net 74. Division Two - 1 Keith Lawrence net 69; 2 Greg Walsh net 71; 3 Mo Parling net 72. Division Three - 1 Noel Delaney net 71; 2 Richard Senior net 75; 3 Paul Wood net 77.

Ladies

May Medal: 1 Ann Chick net 79; 2 Chris Bennett net 81; 3 Maggie Bingham net 85.

MARCH

Seniors/Ladies

Reynolds Rosebowl Trophy: 1 Alan Moody/Pam Hawes 35pts; 2 Roger Watts/Georgie Millett 33pts; 3 John Farnsworth/Fiona Wood 33pts.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Orton Meadows Medal: 1 Carson Steptoe net 64; 2 Joe McIntyre net 65; 3 Robin Malins net 65.

Suzanne Dickens Competition: 1 Stephen Parker 40pts; 2 Mark Stanley 39pts; 3 Paul Wright 39pts

Men

Monthly Medal: Division One - 1 Michael Marot net 67; 2 Chris Hewitt net 70; 3 Chris Naylor net 71. Division Two - 1 Aaron Baker net 68; 2 Gary Witney net 68; 3 Jamie Homewood net 71.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Ladies

Lincolnshire Women’s Championships, Holme Hall: Final - Ellie Haughton (Greetham) beat Ellise Rymer (Lincoln) at fifth play-off hole; Semi-final - Sophie Beardsall (Greetham) lost to Rymer 2&1.

May Midweek Medal: 1 Janet Dandeker 93-24=69; 2 Margaret Littlemore 95-22=73; 3 Fay Taylor 100-26=74.

Men

Qualifying Stableford: 1 Ryan Thwaites 38pts; 2 Sam Bull 37pts; 3 Craig Allan 36pts.

Mixed

Texas Scramble: 1 Steve Bennoson/Fay Taylor/Jackie Friend/Bryan Birchall 54.5; 2 Peter Maksymiw/Craig Allan/Russ Aust/John Peyser 59.5; 3 Martin Thwaites/Neil Tee-Boon/Wayne Porter/Robert Griffin 60.8.

Seniors

Away-Day, Beedles Lake: 1 Dave Isaac 39pts; 2 Mike Maffei 38pts; 3 Steve Anderson 37pts.

ELTONE FURZE

Men

Midweek Roll Up Medal: 1 Corey Dann; 2 Michael Murphy; 3 Leo Brown.

Beijing Trophy: 1 J. Blaine/K. Stapleford; 2 A. Brown/L. Brown; 3 S. Roe/J. Mackle.

Elton Furze 3, Cambridge Meridian 0, Jock Stewart Memorial Trophy Foursomes (Eltone Furze names only): Simon Roe/Jack Roe won 2&1; David Pope/Colin Bayliss won 3&2; Les Randall/Paddy Kelly won 5&3.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Elaine Fares; 2 Trish Crighton; 3 Francis Hole.

Elton Furze 2, Oundle 2 (Elton Furze names first): Pauline Hurley/Carla Myhill lost to Pat Wilkinson/Sue Brown 2&1; Shirley Simpson/Liz Titheridge beat Christine Rowell/Kim Pateman 8&6; Liz Johnson/Jane Ross lost to Liz Swan/Lyn Cater 6&5; Trish Whittamore/Jenny Walters beat Pat Bishton/Ann Ireland 5&4.

Seniors

Elton Furze 3½ , Nene Park 2½ (Elton Furze names first): David Tansley/ Roger Mayhew lost to David Asher/Graham Jones 2 down; David Pope/Richard Freeborough beat Richard Seaden/Paul Lucas 4&2; Andrew Gilfililan/Graham Blagden beat Alan Smith/Ken Gregory 6&4; David Smith/ Maureen Taylor beat Joe McIntyre & Carson Steptoe 4&2; Pat McDonald/John Mayho lost to Arthur Manners/David Flynn 1 down; George Walters/Norman Meager halved with Dudley van Kerro/Robin Yeomans.

Mixed

Elton 4, Tydd St Giles 2 (Elton Furze names first): Paul Eustace/Janet Elliott beat Malcolm Miller/Liz Miller 6&4; Tony Kane/Pauline Hurley beat Cliﬀ Perry/Julie Perry 5&4; John Hurley/Maureen Taylor beat David Worrell/Petra Worrell 1 up; Ian Bingley/Karin Henderson lost to Frank Young/Chris Young 3&2; David Smith/Barbara Stone lost to Tim Martin/Christine Burton 3&2; Les Randall/Marilyn Smith beat Paul Jackson/Sue Racey 3&2.