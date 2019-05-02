Great weekend for the City junior crews

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s junior crews were on a roll at the weekend with three top 10 finishes at the National Junior Sculling Regatta and five wins at the Leicester Regatta.

The national event over the 2,000-metre Olympic course on Dorney Lake attracted top junior crews from all over the country and Peterborough’s Ted Smith, Callum Gilbey, Thomas Jackson and Thomas Bodily did brilliantly to win a medal.

Leicester Regatta winners Grace Niklasson, Lydia Hilton, Emma Calver (cox) Lily-Mae Allen and Isabel Jackson.

They claimed third place in the J16 coxless quads finishing just two seconds behind the Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School crew in second spot.

City’s J15 double of Finlay Ribbons and Ross Lamont were just a second away from a medal in their nailbiting final. They finished in fourth position after reaching the final as the third fastest out of 23 in the qualifiers with a time of 5:32.

Also in the J15 doubles were Brandon Ingle and Tom Calveley and they were 11th fastest in the qualifiers and sixth in the B final.

The Women’s double of Hannah Bassett and Georgina Parker came third in the B final which gave them ninth place overall.

Lastly the J18 double of Connor Ribbons and Jack Collins came 10th in the qualifiers then fifth in their B final.

Several club members left the Leicester Regatta with more than one pot.

Tom Calver and Lukas Niklasson were J14 double winners then George Woodall coxed them to victory in the J14 coxed quads along with Daniel Armstrong and Bert Papworth.

Papworth also left with a second win as he joined forces with Joe Beesley to win the J13 doubles.

For the girls, Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton achieved two wins, first in the J14 doubles then with Lily-Mae Allen, Isabel Jackson and cox Emma Calver in the Women’s J14 coxed quads.