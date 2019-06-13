Graham up for a grand final

The Saturday Rookery Waters Open, the last qualifier for the big £1,000 final, was on the Raven and Jay lakes and those that turned out had to fish in weather conditions more akin to winter than June.

The winner, putting 169lb 4oz onto the scales, was Graham Welton. He drew peg 11 on the Jay Lake and used corn and maggots in the margins over pellet.

Tony Nisbett.

Runner-up from peg one on Raven Lake was Jimmy Brooks with 132lb 12oz and third was Lee Coomber with 108lb 7oz from peg 23 on the Jay Lake.

FENLAND RODS

Magpie Lake at Rookery Waters was the venue for the latest Fenland Rods match which saw Tony Nisbett take full advantage of a good draw.

He pulled out peg one and fished close in for most of the day with sweetcorn for 147lb 6oz.

Runner-up was Mel Lutkin on peg eight with 138lb 10oz, followed by Mac Campbell on peg two with 132lb 3oz and Kev Lee on 125lb 5oz.

STICKLEBACKS

The Jay Lake at Rookery Waters proved to be a hard nut to crack on Sunday for Sticklebacks AC.

Paul Hallybone topped the field with 72Ib 6oz from peg 11, Alan Dent took the runner-up spot with 70Ib 10z from peg two, and Martyn Davies came third with 43lb 8oz from peg eight.

TUESDAY CLUB

Barnwell Country Park is well known for its tench fishing but the Tuesday Club match on the lake showed that there are also plenty of silver fish to go for as well.

First place from peg six went to Mike Smith with 11lb of rudd, perch and a tench caught on the pole with maggot and worm over pellets.

Mike Mohan took the runner-up spot with 8lb 6oz, also catching rudd and perch on the pole with maggot over groundbait.

Third was Keith Rounding with 8lb 4oz.