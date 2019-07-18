Good golly, Gollands was in great form for Wisbech, Crisp bags six for Long Sutton, all the top scores and best bowling figures

Wisbech Town all-rounder Jamie Gollands delivered a superb individual display in a Cambs Division Three win for the club’s second team against struggling Bharat Sports.

Gollands struck 58 and then bagged 6-14 as Wisbech won by 55 runs.

Other bowlers in top form included Jamie Frost of Pinchbeck, who took 6-23 as Heckington were shot out for just 40 in South Lincs Division One, and Charlie Crisp who bagged 6-44 in Long Sutton seconds’ Division Two defeat at the hands of Billingborough seconds.

Zeeshan Manzoor clubbed 111 as Ketton Sports beat Loughborough Greenfields in Leicestershire Division Three.

Adidda are 41 points clear at the top of Hunts Division Three after easing to a five-wicket win at Castor seconds. Imtiaz Sarfaraz was the Adidda star, taking 6-24 as Castor were dismissed for 135. Hampton seconds beat King’s Keys by 26 runs in a high-scoring affair. Muhammed Zafar top scored with 91 in Hampton’s 229. Nicholas Du Toit made an unbeaten 101 as Orton Park seconds smashed Huntingdon seconds by eight wickets.

BATTING

T. Norman (Oundle Town) 112

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 111

N. Du Toit (Orton Park 2nds) *101

S. Howard (Peterborough Town) *98

D. Gillett (Market Deeping 2nds) *91

M. Zafar (Hampton 2nds) 91

C. Whitworth (Orton Park 3rds) 90

B. Phillips (March Town) 86

J. O’Reilly (Burghley Park 2nds) 82

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) 78

J. Jeffrey (Oundle Town 3rds) 78

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 73

M. Hodgson (Oundle Town) *70

R. Zafar (Werrington) *68

A. Hulme (Stamford Town) 64

S. Sherwin (Burghley Park 2nds) *62

J. Garner (Wisbech 3rds) 60

H. Bell (Ufford Park) 59

J. Gollands (Wisbech 2nds) 58

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 58

R. Howell (Wisbech) 56

J. Tavernor (Burghley Park 2nds) 55

T. Cooper (Ufford Park) 53

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 53

M. Dale (Welby Cavaliers) *51

F. Bhatti (Falcon) 50

J. Bolsover (Oundle Town 2nds) 50

Z. Treweek (Easton-on-the-Hill) 50

*denotes not out.

BOWLING

S. Perera (Market Deeping) 6-13

J. Gollands (Wisbech 2nds) 6-15

S. Iqbal (P’boro Town 2nds) 6-20

J. Frost (Pinchbeck) 6-23

I. Safaraz (Adidda) 6-24

C. Crisp (Long Sutton 2nds) 6-44

J. Dee (Hampton) 5-24

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 5-28

M. Mitchell (Welby Cavaliers) 5-50

B. Hussain (Ketton Sports) 5-55