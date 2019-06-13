Golden girl Lily in full bloom at the European Championships

A local martial arts club are celebrating multiple successes at a European Championship event.

The Annabel Murcott School of Tae Kwon Do are buzzing after returning from the European Tae Kwon Do Championships in Novigrad, Croatia, with a fistful of medals.

Double European champion Lily Roberton.

Six members made the trip and they picked up 16 trophies finishing as 12th best club overall out of 66 clubs from all over the world.

Star of the show was Stamford girl Lily Roberton, who was crowned a double European champion and voted best fighter on the day.

She fought in the lightweight category and came out top in both the points and continuous sparring disciplines after prevailing in some tough fights to get through to the finals.

She also won a silver medal in patterns and all her points when added up led to her gaining best cadet fighter of the day.

Adult heavyweight Matthew Kelly from Peterborough bought home a staggering five medals for the club . He won silver in points and sparring in both the adult and veterans (Over 35) categories and also claimed a bronze in patterns.

Junior cadet fighter from Bourne Kieran Fowler won gold in the power test with a turning kick and two silvers in points and continuous sparring.

Bourne pair Ambrose O’Neil and Archie Pattinson also won medals - O’Neill a gold in patterns and Pattinson two silvers in junior points sparring and patterns.

Finally six-year-old Henry Kelly from Peterborough, the youngest in the team, won bronze in patterns which meant all six students from the club returned with a medal.

Instructor Annabel Murcott, a 7th Dan World Master, said: “I am so very proud of all my students.

“Lily fought with the heart of a lion, as they all did.

“As a coach it’s not only fantastic to see the results as a team, but to see their faces when they know all the hard work and dedication has paid off is priceless.

“We have grown as a club this year with more and more students wanting to get into the competitive side of Tae Kwon Do.

“We still have quite a few competitions left this year and we’ll be looking to do well next weekend in the Welsh Championships in Cardiff.”

Anyone interested in taking up Tae Kwon Do, either competitively or just to get a healthier lifestyle, can call Annabel on 07714 323995.