Glorious gold for Capes and a super silver for Purbrick in the English School Championships

The latest member of the Capes shot putting dynasty struck gold at the English Schools Championships yesterday (July 13).

Donovan Capes, grandson of Olympian Geoff and son of coach Lewis, smashed the opposition in the junior boys shot putt with a throw of 14.94, 66cm clear of the silver medalist.

Donovan started the event in Birmingham as favourite courtesy of his number one UK ranking at under 15 level and the 14 year-old Bourne Academy pupil who represents Nene Valley Harreires didn’t disappoint.

Another Nene Valley Harrier Joe Purbrick claimed a brilliant silver medal in the intermediate 100m hurdles. He collected bronze in the junior 80m hurdles in 2018.

It’s a great achievement just to qualify for the finals of the Championship so Max Roe of Peterborough Athletic Club can be pleased with his fifth placed finish in the junior boys 80m hurdles final when he missed a medal by .36 seconds and Nene Valley’s Aaron Hunt reached the 1500m final in the senior boys category.

Local results

Nene Valley Harriers

Girls: Jasmine Allen senior long jump 18th 4.83; Molly Peel intermediate 1500m 8th in heat 4,49.19; Evie Oldlin intermediate 800m 8th in heat 2.24.97; Katie Calcutt intermediate 80m hurdles 8th in semi-final 12.50 after qualifying from heat in 12.24.

Boys: Aaron Hunt senior 1500m 11th in final 4.05.85 after qualifying from heat in 4.08.90; Kai Chilvers junior 800m 5th in heat 2.13.19; Joe Purbrick intermediate 100m hurdles 2nd in final 13.11; Freddie Fraser intermediate 100m hurdles 4th in heat 14.01; Donovan Capes junior boys shot 1st 14.94; Archie Rainbow senior 800m 8th in heat 1.59.91; Sam Oakley intermediate 1500m 14th in heat 4.14.07

Peterborough Athletic Club

Girls: Elizabeth Taylor Intermediate 300m 6th in heat 41.76; Charlotte Dunstone intermediate 80m hurdles 6th in heat 12.49.

Boys: Max Roe junior 80m hurdles 5th in final 11.56 after qualifying from heat in 11.57; Benji Davies intermediate 800m 7th in heat 2.03.11