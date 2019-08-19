Garrity to make his Panthers debut

Peterborough will hand a debut to new signing Jason Garrity when they make the short trip to King’s Lynn tonight (Monday, 7.30pm).

The Crendon Panthers are looking to gain some respite after a tough run of results, with trips to Ipswich and Swindon also to come before they return home on September 5.

Spectacular racer Garrity undoubtedly adds strength to their lower-order for the final fixtures of the season, and he comes into the side in place of the injured Josh Bates.

Ironically Garrity guested for Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday, scoring 5+1, and he also had a brief spell in King’s Lynn colours last season.

His arrival means Panthers will be at full-strength as they head to Norfolk, with skipper Hans Andersen having missed their last visit in July.

Ty Proctor top-scored on that occasion with 12 points, and the Australian will again be out to impress against the club who released him earlier in the season.

But the meeting will be far from easy as the Stars are currently on a run of six successive home wins as they look to keep in touch with the play-off race, despite No.1 Robert Lambert being ruled out due to injury.

Swindon’s win at Ipswich on Thursday has left King’s Lynn with no margin for error at home, and they bring in Chris Harris to guest at No.1 – whilst Craig Cook continues to race on, having appealed an SCB suspension imposed following a fracas at Eastbourne earlier in the month.

Panthers boss Carl Johnson said: “It’s another away meeting for us, we’ve almost forgotten what the Showground looks like at the moment but the only way is up at the moment.

“Results aren’t going our way, but we have had some good meetings this year and we’ll continue to fight away and keep pushing.

“Jason has lots of experience in this league and he’ll give us 100 per cent commitment, we’re looking forward to bringing him in.”

KING'S LYNN: Chris Harris, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Nicklas Porsing.

PETERBOROUGH: Rohan Tungate, Ty Proctor, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Aaron Summers, Jason Garrity.