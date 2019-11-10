Futuwwa wrestlers do the city proud in Freestyle spectacular

Have your say

Eleven members of Futuwwa Wrestling Club competed in the British Junior Freestyle Wrestling Championship at Bushfield.

This was the most prestigious competition in the wrestling calendar for 2019 and all members of Futuwwa Wrestling Club - aged from eight to 17 - did Peterborough proud.

Kashaan Khan v Berket Panicc. Photo: David Lowndes.

There were 170 competitors in the event and over 200 wrestling matches throughout the day.

Seven Peterborough wrestlers achieved top three places on the podium, winning one gold medal, four silvers and three bronze.

The gold medal winner was Deividas Virsilas.

Taking home silver medals for the club were Jimmy Borowski , Ismail Nasim, Isa Alam and Zain Zahid.

Peterborough wrestler (red) Indermann Alam in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bronze medallists included Krishna Chopra and AbdurRahman Sajid.

Futuwwa Wrestling Club is Peterborough’s only Freestyle Wrestling Club that is registered to the British Wrestling Association and caters for all ages, from four years-old to adults.

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday at the Gladstone Park Community Centre, which is in Bourges Boulevard.