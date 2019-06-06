Freeman worms his way into another big final

City rod Steve Freeman is no stranger to big match fishing having qualified in the past for some huge national finals.

So it came as no surprise to see him top the list in the latest qualifier at Buttonhole Fishery.

Tony Hudson.

He now goes through to the grand final later in the year with some very big prize money up for grabs.

And it could turn out to be a family affair as his brother Martyn was one of the first to make it through at this top quality venue.

On the day Steve drew peg six and bucked the trend somewhat here. Pellet and sweetcorn had been the top baits, but Steve decided on an all out caster and worm approach and it certainly paid off as he came home a comfortable winner with 102lb 11oz. Second place went to Tony Carr on peg 21 with 72lb 5oz.

FERRY MEADOWS

Favourable conditions at the weekend saw some much improved sport at Ferry Meadows for round two of the Peterborough & DAA/Ringers event to quash fears that there was something dramatically wrong on both the Gunwade and Overton Lakes.

Top rod from peg 62 on Gunwade was Alan Andrews. He put a level 62lb to the scales, all caught on long range feeder tactics with worm and red maggot.

Dave Pike was second from peg 61 with 49lb 4oz followed by Adam Wakelin on 44lb 14oz. Fourth with a level 37lb was Steve Ringer.

Peterborough & DAA club books are now on sale at all the local fishing tackle shops and at just £30 for an adult book they represent great value for money. Ferry Meadows is included on the ticket along with huge lengths of the River Nene.

FLOAT FISH FARM FISHERY

Sunday’s open match on the Two Islands Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery and finishing out in front was Lee Marlow. He drew peg 34 and caught 135lb 5oz on a pellet bomb.

Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey came a close second with 133lb 12oz on peg 23, just ahead of Barry Young on 127lb 5oz.

The very first match on the Phoenix Pool at the venue was won by Tony Hudson.

He drew peg 11 at the top end of the lake and an all-out pole and paste approach saw him put 164lb to the scales. Second was Alan Wiggins, who also fished pole and paste for 136lb 3oz, followed by Bill Boyne on 113lb 5oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Kingfisher Pool at Float Fish Farm was the venue for the Tuesday Club match and Mike Smith won with 35lb fishing a long whip with maggot from peg 10.

At the next peg was runner-up Alan Jopling with 25lb, then came Mel Saggers on 19lb.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC fished the in-form Wagtail Pool at Float Fish Farm and there were some fine weights recorded.

It was really tight at the top of the leader board.

Phil Jones took the honours in the end, putting 150lb 5oz to the scales. He fished a small feeder on peg 11 for the first half of the match while priming a margin line with meat. That proved to be a wise move as he caught really well late on, catching carp to 8lb.

Second from peg 21 was Kevin Peacock with 145lb 1oz and third was Cameron Stokes with 89lb 12oz.