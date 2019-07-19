Free tennis for everyone, all year-round!

National sports charity ‘Tennis For Free’ has served up an ace for Peterborough by investing in two programmes of free tennis sessions at Central Park and Bushfields Leisure Centre, starting tomorrow (July 20).

In an exciting partnership with Peterborough City Council and the LTA, ‘Tennis For Free’ will provide free coach-led tennis sessions for all the family for one year as part of its aim to use tennis to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of all members of the community across the UK.

The 'Tennis for Free' Peterborough team.

The official launch takes place tomorrow at Central Park (10.30am-noon) and Bushfield, Orton Centre (1.30-3pm).

Everyone is welcome and all equipment will be provided.

Anyone interested can sign up for free at www.tennisforfree.com.

Lead scheme organiser Dean Hamilton said: “I am very excited to welcome ‘Tennis For Free’ to Peterborough not once, but twice.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after a time away from the sport.

“It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise.

“ There is no catch; as the name suggests, everything is free.”