Freddie off to a flying start with Top Yard

New Top Yard School of Boxing recruit Freddie Brooks made a cracking debut for the city club at the St Ives Boxing Academy show at The Performing Arts Centre in Hinchingbrooke at the weekend.

Brooks (14) recently joined Top Yard from Stamford ABC and was looking to impress his new club coaches.

And he certainly did that. He was having his 16th bout and was up against Cameron Mateer from Sudbury ABC and he won on a unanimous points decision.

He gave a mature and controlled performance against a shorter, strong and aggressive opponent .

Brooks won the first round by jabbing well at range and although the second round was much closer, he finished with a flourish.

Brooks was at his best in the final round. He landed some great combinations both up close and at range and his superior fitness, footwork and work-rate shone through.