Fox in the hunt for World Championship rowing gold again

Peterborough’s James Fox is one of 64 athletes who have been selected to compete for Great Britain at the 2019 World Rowing Championships later this month.

The event in Linz, Austria which starts on August 25 will be the first and primary opportunity to qualify boats for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Fox, 27, who won Paralympic gold in Rio in 2016, has been selected as part of the mixed coxed four.

He will be in the boat alongside Ellen Buttrick from Leeds, Worcester’s Giedre Rakauskaite and Ollie Stanhope from London with Erin Wysocki-Jones their cox from Wantage. The squad are coached by Nick Baker

And Fox will be determined to try and gain his place in the team for Tokyo 2020 with Great Britian bidding to defend their title after their success in Rio de Janeiro .

Commenting on the selections, British Rowing Director of Performance Brendan Purcell said: “Following this season’s World Cup series, we’ve selected a team that we’re confident is capable of challenging for the Olympic and Paralympic qualification places available.

“We’re in a great position following our training camps in the lead up to Worlds, where the crews have been challenging themselves to keep stepping up their performances day by day.”

Fox made his Paralympic debut after helping the GB Rowing Team LTA mixed coxed four to victory at three successive World Championships.

The former Jack Hunt School pupil started rowing at Peterborough City Rowing Club at the age of 11 and rowed for Great Britain at the prestigious Coupe de la Jeunesse as a junior.

In 2015, during an outstanding World Cup in Varese, Fox’s crew set world-best times on consecutive days as they won gold in emphatic style. They also won the World Championships in Aiguebelette that year.