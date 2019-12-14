Former star returns to the Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers have made Michael Palm Toft the first name on their 2020 teamsheet.

The city club announced the capture of the Danish rider tonight (December 13) at a fans’ event.

Palm Toft, 29, has ridden for Panthers in three previous seasons – 2015, 2016 and 2018 – in the second tier of the sport but now returns in the SGB Premiership.

“I’m very pleased to be back and I can’t wait for next season to start,” said Palm Toft, who has ridden for King’s Lynn in the top flight in the last two years.

“I feel I can replicate my form from when I was with Panthers in the SGB Championship.

“I’m coming back to the club with much better equipment than I’ve had in the past and I really think I can do a good job.

“It was unfortunate how things worked out for Peterborough last season with so many injuries which didn’t help them.

“I think we can go a bit better this season and, from what I’ve been told, the team will be pretty good.

“The club also have a good fanbase and it will be good to see them all again at the Showground.”

A further signing is expected next week as Panthers press ahead with their team-building ahead of the club’s 50th anniversary season.

But one man who won’t be in their septet is British champion Charles Wright.

They were keen to retain their star of 2019 but he has opted to join Belle Vue instead.