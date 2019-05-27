Fenland’s Formula One driver delighted with his performance in the Monaco Grand Prix

George Russell, the Formula One driver who hails from Tydd, equalled his best finish of the season in the iconic Monaco Grand Prix (May 27).

Russell claimed his first 15th place finish of the season after strating 20th and last on the grid.

And the 21 year-old felt he could have finished even higher. There was a lot of bunching on the street circuit which enabled Russell to keep pace with some quicker cars in his Williams.

“I think an early pit stop worked out really well for us.” Russell told reporters in Monte Carlo.

“I think it could have gone even better though. I think one of the guys was bunching everyone else up in the pack and holding everyone up. There was one point where we thought I was going to end up ahead of Carlos Sainz in P6!”

“From my side, I was very happy with the race. We weren’t really fighting for anything in the second half of the race but i wanted to treat it like we were. I have to test myself and put it on the limit so, when the time comes, I’ll know what to expect. Our times out there were pretty decent.”

Williams are usually slowest in practice, qualifying and races, but for the first time in 2019 neither car finished last in the race. Teammate Robert Kubica finished 18th in a race won by Lewis Hamilton who stretched his lead in the Drivers Championship.