Faulkner flying high with new club

Paul Faulkner has only been fishing with the JVAC club for not much more than a season but has already shown some very good anglers he is a threat on good pegs and can hold his own on most venues these days.

His latest victory came off peg 15 on the Six Island Pool at Decoy where he fished the margins all day with worm over a bed of micro pellets for a winning 112lb 12oz.

Second from peg 17 was Chris Saunders with 111lb 3oz caught on cat meat close in, followed by Nick Carlton with 103lb 3oz catching on sweetcorn on peg 18.

RESULTS

Ramsey & District Angling Society, Lou’s Lake, Decoy: 1 Liam Darler 213lb 2oz; 2 Harry Young 117lb 5oz; 3 Andrew Wilding 108lb 9oz; 4 John Price 95lb 8oz.

Cock Inn, Small Carp Lake, Kingsland Fishery: 1 Gary Sell 107lb 2oz; 2 Mick Sidney 103lb 3oz; 3 Larry Robertson 101lb 11oz.

Webbs AC, Large Lake, Kingsland Fishery: 1 Kevin Peacock 146lb; 2 Ted Rowe 85lb 5oz; 3 Cameron Stokes 57lb 11oz.