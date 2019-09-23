Ex-Market Deeping player picked for England

Peterborough-born Pat Brown has been named in the England squad for a T20 tour of New Zealand this winter.

The former Market Deeping Cricket Club seamer has been a star of the last two first-class T20 seasons for Worcestershire and played a pivotal role in their run to the final in 2019.

Uncapped Brown (21) is part of an experimental squad with several big names rested. World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan leads the team in a five-match series which starts in November.

Squad: Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow,Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.