Ex-Market Deeping cricketer set for another England debut

Former Market Deeping player Pat Brown could add one-day international caps to his England T20 caps in 2020.

Peterborough-born Brown (21) has been selected for the England squad to contest three 50-over and three 20-over matches in South Africa in January and February.

Brown won his first T20 caps in a series win over New Zealand earlier this year, but has yet to play a one-day international for his country.

If the right-arm seamer impresses in South Africa and in the summer he will have a great chance of representing England in the T20 World Cup in Australia next November.

“The T20 squad has been selected with the World Cup in mind,” explained chief selector Ed Smith.

England Test captain Joe Root has been left out.