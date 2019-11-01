England cricket debut for former Market Deeping CC player Pat Brown

Peterborough-born Pat Brown made his England international debut in a seven-wicket T20 win in New Zealand this morning (November 1).

Brown, a former Market Deeping CC player, claimed the scalp of Kiwi top scorer Ross Taylor for 44 in a decent spell of 1-33 from four overs in Christchurch.

Pat Brown playing for Worcestershire.

James Vince made 59 as England strolled home with nine balls to spare in the first match of five. The second match is in Wellington on Sunday (November 3).

Brown earned his first cap by bowling well in two warm-up matches against a New Zealand XI in Lincoln, taking 1-39 in four overs in a six-wicket win and then 0-31 in three overs against the same opposition at the same venue which was lost by eight wickets.