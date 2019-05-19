Edwards excels again as Peterborough Town win a low-scoring thriller, but Oundle Town beaten by the Northants Premier Division leaders

Peterborough Town survived a thorough examination on a seamer-friendly greentop to maintain their unbeaten record in the Northants Premier Division yesterday (May 18).

It’s never easy at Old Northamptonians, especially with a team cobbled together at the last minute, so a three-wicket win in a low-scoring affair was treated with much excitement by the city side.

Richard Kendall claimed 2-36 from 15 overs for Peterborough Town at Old Northamptonians.

For the first few overs of the game there seemed little hint of the batting travails to come, but once ONs lost their first wicket with the score on 32 bowlers dominated for the rest of the game.

Seamers Mark Edwards (6-29) and Richard Kendall (2-36) bowled 30 superb overs between them as the hosts were shot out for 94. Edwards has now taken 12 wickets in his last two top-flight appearances.

Town took a positive approach in reply after reasonably suspecting an unplayable ball would arrive soon enough and it worked as they eased home in 21 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

In-form opener Chris Milner top scored with 27 and there was a useful late partnership between regular second-teamers Scott Howard and Danny Iqbal.

Town are second, a point behind surprise packages Brigstock who yesterday thumped struggling Oundle Town by seven wickets at Milton Road.

Oundle were dismissed for just 130 and were grateful for a dashing innings of 78 from 62 balls from number seven Conor Craig. He struck eight fours and four sixes after arriving at the crease with the score on 27-5.

Craig also took two wickets, but Brigstock won comfortably.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 18

OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 3 wkts

Old Northamptonians 94 (M. Edwards 15-5-29-6, R. Kendall 15-4-36-2).

Peterborough Town 95-7 (C. Milner 26, T. Heathfeld 5-59).

OUNDLE TOWN lost to BRIGSTOCK by 7 wkts

Oundle 130 (C. Craig 78, T. Lukas 5-62).

Brigstock 132-3 (P. Croker 43no, C. Craig 2-34).