Dyson cleans up for the Phantoms

There were some outstanding results for Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club riders when they tackled round six of the East Region Summer Series in Royston at the weekend.

Top rider was Katie Dyson in the 17-29 Female Cruiser class. She was in unbeatable form and followed up wins in all three of her motos (heats) with victory in the A final.

Luca Smith made the A final.

There was a ding-ding battle between Phantoms pair Owen Putland and Joseph Carey in the Male 13yrs class.Both cruised through to the A final with Putland the pre-race favourite after wins in two of his motos and another in his semi-final. But it was Carey who came out on top and he heads the overall standings with three rounds to go with Putland in third place.

Four year-old Ollie Todd, competing in the Male 6yrs & under group, had a great day and finished fourth in his A final.

Harvey Putland (Male 11yrs), George Fox (Male 8yrs), Luca Smith (Male 9yrs), Daniel Arnett (Male 15yrs) and Robbie Kent (Male 15yrs) also made A finals while Bradley Goulding (Male 11yrs) and Maciej Stodolak (Male 15yrs) both made B finals.

Stodolak is top of the overall standings in his age group.