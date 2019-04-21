Derby day at the Showground as Peterborough Panthers host King’s Lynn Stars

It’s derby day tomorrow (April 22) as Peterborough Panthers host King’s Lynn Stars in the Premiership (6.30pm).

Panthers got off the mark in league competition with last week’s thrilling win over Poole, and with the weather set fair for the Bank Holiday another terrific top-flight encounter is in prospect.

British champion Robert Lambert when riding for Panthers.

Panthers are unchanged from that meeting with Aaron Summers appearing for the first time since his short-term deal with the club was extended into a full arrangement.

The Stars make their first visit to the East of England Arena in nearly six years, their last appearance having come in July 2013 when Panthers came through with a 54-39 win.

Since then the Norfolk side have come agonisingly close to major honours, being beaten in both the Premiership Grand Final and KO Cup Final last season.

They are led by British Champion Robert Lambert, who had a spell with Peterborough in 2015, whilst a more recent Panther, Michael Palm Toft – part of last year’s successful Championship side – could well be a real threat at reserve.

Both clubs are under the ownership of Keith Chapman – but Panthers boss Carl Johnson says the rivalry will still be just as intense.

Johnson said: “Obviously it’s a meeting we’re looking to win, and hopefully it will be a bigger win than last Monday as well, but with the entertainment level again.

“Once we get dialled in here and get everyone settled in then who knows what we can do away from home as well?

“Buster will be over here during the day doing the track, and I’ll ask him to do it how we want it. He’s a speedway man so I’m sure that will be the case, and it’s going to be another big night for the club.”

Supporters are reminded that the meeting starts at 6.30pm, and not at the previously scheduled mid-afternoon time, in order to avoid a clash with the Peterborough United Sunderland football fixture the ABAX Stadium.

Line-ups

PETERBOROUGH: Rohan Tungate, Lasse Bjerre, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Aaron Summers, Ben Barker.

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.