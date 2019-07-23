Deeping at the double, Bourne’s Evison makes England bow

Market Deeping completed a Stamford T20 Cup double with a resounding 56-run win over Castor in the KO Shield Final at Burghley Park last night (July 22).

Deeping were never in danger once openers Josh Smith (44) and Jamie Morgan (40) had samcked 63 from the first four overs. Sachithra Perera added 29 late on as Deeping posted a formidable 184-8 from their 20 overs.

And Castor were never in the hunt in reply. It took an unbeaten 44 from skipper Reece Smith to get them up to a final score of 128-6.

Predictably Perera (3-18) led the Deeping bowling effort.

Eralier this month Deeping beat Uppingham in the Stamford Charity Cup Final.

Scores:

Market Deeping 184-8 (J. Smith 44, J. Morgan 40, S. Perera 29, J. Mann 3-23).

Castor 128-6 (R. Smith 44no, M. Papworth 29, S. Perera 3-18, J. Hook 2-26).

Bourne’s Joey Evison bagged a duck for England Under 19s against Bangladesh in Worcester in his first match in a tri-nations series that also involves India. Evison, who is a pupil at Stamford School, had warmed up for the event with an innings of 64 against Ireland.

England have lost their first two matches. Evision didn’t play in a five-wicket defeat at the hands of India. Bangladesh beat England by six wickets. England next play against Bangladesh at Cheltenham on Sunday (July 28).