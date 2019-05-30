Darler delivers on the Damson Lake at Decoy

Ramsey & District Angling Society certainly found the fish in a feeding mood on the Damson Pool at Decoy Lakes on Sunday.

A lot of anglers that regularly fish the Decoy complex never really get to grips with this lake as the fish often disappear a couple of hours into the match.

Roy Bridson.

But the lake is full of fish and looking at this latest result it is well worth a visit.

Leading the way with a massive 381lb 14oz was Liam Darler on peg nine. He alternated between pellet and maggot fished shallow all day.

Not too far behind on peg 21 was John Payne, who opted for a maggot and caster approach to go close with another huge weight of 347lb 1oz.

Third with 192lb 7oz was Rob Humphreys followed by Harry Young on 175lb 5oz.

Simon Easey.

STICKLEBACKS

There were some good weights recorded by those who made the frame in the Sticklebacks AC club match at Kingsland Large Carp Lake.

Top rod with 135lb 5oz was Whittlesey angler Roy Bridson, who caught nearly all his fish on bread, fished close in.

Runner-up was Paul Hallybone with 112lb followed by Ian Saville on 86lb 7oz.

Alan Jopling.

BUTTONHOLE

The latest Buttonhole Summer Qualifier was fished on Monday and it was never going to be easy with the lake all but full and a brisk wind making it difficult to present a bait.

Leading the way and going through to the grand final was Simon Easey. He fished out in front of him on sweetcorn and followed that up with a pole and pellet attack in the margins for 124lb 10oz.

Runner-up with 90lb 12oz was Jonny Clarke.

FLOAT FISH FARM

There was a good turnout for the Bank Holiday Monday matches at Float Fish Farm Fishery which saw two matches taking place with so many anglers queuing up to fish.

On the Wagtail it was John Final who took the honours from peg 10 with 85lb taken on the small feeder and pole.

A close second from peg seven was Chris Thickpenny with 83lb 9oz.

Most of the pegs on the Two Island Pool were taken but the fish fed in numbers. Ade Naylor put a fine 213lb 14oz to the scales to take a comfortable victory from peg eight.

Mark Cree on peg five came second with 165lb 2oz.

The big fish lakes are also starting to hit top form now with some wonderful fish coming out of both the Sands Pool and the Lapwing and in fantastic condition too.

Ben Bircham was very impressed with the Lapwing Pool recently taking three good fish in a session topped off with a beautiful looking fish going to the scales at 24lb. And with fish to 40lb in the lake I am sure he will be back for more.

CASTAWAYS

Lake Ross was the venue for the latest Castaways match which saw Alan Jopling out in front with 49lb.

That was well down on recent results but with the warm weather over the past week the fish will, I’m sure, be getting ready to spawn.

Jopling was on peg five and caught on the pole with pellet and maggot. Second with 47lb from peg 12 was Peter Molesworth followed by Mike Mohan (27lb).