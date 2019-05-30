Daniel is back at the wheel seeking more British titles

A former British karting champion has set out to conquer the world of motor cars.

Daniel Butcher-Lord (27) drew comparisons with Formula One ace Jensen Button when he claimed the TKM Festival title as a teenager in 2005 ( an event won by Button) and going on to win a British Open title and the Kartmasters Grand Prix.

And after a spell in the pits. Butcher-Lord is now hoping to make aname for himself in the Mini Challenge Series in the Cooper S class and the early signs are promising.

Butcher-Lord got a taste of the action at the back end of last season and that was enough to tempt him back into a full season of competitive racing again.

The six-round season started in earnest earlier this month when Butcher-Lord finished first and second in the first two races at Snetterton Park.

“The move from karts to cars only started last year,” Butcher-Lord said. “I have several karting accolades to my name, but racing cars is a completely new concept of driving.

“I had a spin in the last two rounds of last season.

“In tricky damp conditions at Caldwell Park in a car having its first spin on the track we used slick tyres in qualifying and I took a shock pole position before finishing in second place.

“And, knowing we had already built a good car, further improvements were made over the winter with intentions to be a title contender this year.

“And Snetterton was great.

“Now after the first round with one win and a second we lead the championship and we will strive to continue with great results and progress up the ladder of motorsport.”

Butcher-Lord gave an impressive disply in race one at Snetterton leading from start to finish to win by over 2.5 seconds.

Butcher-Lord also led from the start of race two, but was chased all the way by rival Rob Austin who took advantage of a rare slip to sneak past and claim victory.

The next round of racing takes place at Oulton Park on Sunday, June 15.