Crouch is bang on the button

Webbs AC made the short trip to Buttonhole Fishery on Sunday which saw John Crouch top the field with 94lb 2oz, all taken on the pole with a variety of baits over pellet feed.

Second was Cameron Stokes, who took a chance on catching up in the water on a pellet waggler and despite a few quiet periods still put 43lb 5oz on the scales from peg 23,

Third was Peter Harrison with 41lb 9oz followed by Gordon Harmer with 32lb 13oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

I was out at Float Fish Farm for the Over 50s match on Wednesday, which saw both the Wagtail and Two Island Pools in action.

Danny Carlton was a comfortable winner on Wagtail with 114lb 2oz. He fished the pole close in for most of the day catching on paste over pellet.

I managed some section money with 74lb 3oz and with a couple of other 100lb plus weights the venue is hitting top form.

Over on Two Islands, Harry Murphy topped a strong field in the Easter weekend open on peg 26 with a fine 139lb 11oz from peg 26. Then came Rob Chamberlin on peg seven with 88lb 9oz.

On the same lake Andy Gausden on hot peg seven took the honours in the Monday open match fishing a pellet waggler then switching to a pellet and bomb approach for 132lb 9oz.

With Wagtail producing a winning 75lb for Phil Aldridge from peg 22 the fishery is back into top form.

TUESDAY CLUB

In the latest Tuesday Club match on Stretton Lake first place went to Alan Jopling with 21lb 6oz of carp and silvers from peg nine.

Runner up from end peg five was Mike Mohan with 17lb 4oz, then came Mike Smith from peg two on a level 14lb.