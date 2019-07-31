Cracking Jaidka Cup Final in prsopect, Bourne pipped in National T20 match in agonising fashion, teenage Newborough brothers shine with the ball, Stamford Town’s sixes success, Orton Park youngster on fire for Hunts

Peterborough Town and Bourne contest what should be a cracking Jaidka Cup Final at Bretton Gate tonight (July 32, 6pm).

The competition, which is played under the ECB’s new ‘Hundred’ competition rules has been blighted by delays, but the two most proficient T20 sides in the region have made it to the final.

Town are regular Northants T20 champions, while Bourne are the current Lincolnshire champions. They bowed out of the National T20 last Sunday (July 28) in agonising fashion in an area semi-final against Shefield Collegiate at Cleethorpes.

Sam Evison (33) and captain Pete Morgan (31) top scored in Bourne’s 114 all out.

Bourne took wickets regularly in reply reducing Sheffield to 19-3 and 72-6, but despite two late runs outs executed by Robert Dunn, the local lads went down to a four from the penultimate ball of the game.

Sheffield Collegiate went on to win the final and qualify for the National rounds next month.

The rain obviously ruined a lot of the weekend programme, but Newborough managed to sneak a Cambs Division Three win at Wisbech seconds on Saturday.

Star of the show was 18-year-old Joe Mills who returned his first senior five-wicket haul. Mills took 6-17 in just four overs as Wisbech were bowled out for 99 chasing Newborough’s 152-4.

Younger brother Matty Mills (14) opened the bowling for Newborough and returned figures of 2-11. He’s believed to be the youngest player to open the bowling for the club.

Jack Bolsover fought a single-handed rearguard action before Oundle seconds accepted a 56-run Northants Division Two defeat at Wellingborough Indians. Bolsover scored 72 – he had earlier taken 2-25 – of Oundle’s 134. Sameer Shah (15) was the only other Oundle player to reach double figures. Oundle thirds lost by 16 runs at Kettering thirds in Division Nine despite posting 221-6. Justin Jeffrey (53no) and Jack Gerry (50) were the top scorers.

Orton Park continued their dominance of the Lincolnshire Womens League making it six wins out of six with a double success over Alford. Orton won by 117 runs and then nine wickets after bowling their hosts out for 34 and 41. Hermoine Chinery struck 61 not out for Orton in the first game and in the second match Sindy Wheatley took three wickets in one over. Joanne Knell took three wickets in each game.

Stamford Town beat Burghley Park in the final of the Castor 6s chasing down 61 without losing a wicket thanks to openers Chris Bore and Alex Birch. Newborough and Bretton were the losing semi-finalists. The Stamford team was: Chris Bore, Alex Birch, Tim Juggins, Tom Williams, Simon Prentice and Scott Chamberlain.

Hunts under 14s claimed the scalps of Derbyshire and Cumbria at the 25-over Inter-County Festival in Ampleforth, Yorkshire, with Orton Park’s Sam Jarvis scoring three half-centuries in their six-match campaign.

PT MERIT TABLE

BATTING

C. Craig (Oundle Town) 83

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) *76

J. Bolsover (Oundle Town 2nds) 72

S. Jarvis (Hunts Under 14s) *66

H. Chinery (Orton Park Ladies) *61

J. Jeffrey (Oundle Town 3rds) *53

B. Lemmon (Hunts Under 14s) *50

J. Gerry (Oundle Town 3rds) 50

BOWLING

J. Mills (Newborough) 6-17

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 5-15