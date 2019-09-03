Corey confident of another fantastic season for Peterborough Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms’ treble-winner Corey McEwen reckons another ‘fantastic season’ lies ahead for the city side.

The son of club great Doug McEwen carved out his own place in Peterborough folklore by starring in the NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One play-offs successes of 2018/19.

And McEwen is excited by the tough challenge that lies ahead for Slava Koulikov’s men with Phantoms lining up in the sport’s new second tier – NIHL Division One – for the new campaign.

They begin their preparations when facing lower-level side MK Thunder in a challenge clash at Planet Ice tomorrow (September 4, 7.45pm).

“I’m really excited to be back in Peterborough for the 2019/20 season,” said McEwen. “It’s the first time I’ve returned to the same team a second season.

“It was a really easy decision to sign again as we have a strong team with great owners and coaching staff.

“We have a great group of lads here and we are all determined to have another successful season.

“The league has changed a lot and will be much more competitive than in previous years. That will make every single weekend a challenge.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice with the boys and having all of our loyal fans behind us.

“It’s going to be a fantastic season and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.”

McEwen certainly shouldn’t be lacking in sharpness after spending much of the summer playing the game.

The 26 year-old had a spell with Botany Swarm in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League, managing 26 points in 17 appearances while acting as their player-coach.

“New Zealand is a beautiful country and it was a great experience for me,” added McEwen. “I love the opportunities this sport can provide. I’ve learned so much in the last few years and getting to travel is always a bonus.”

Admission for Phantoms’ opener against MK Thunder is £5 for adults and £1 for children.

The club then face back-to-back challenge clashes against NIHL Division One rivals Hull Pirates next weekend. They host their NIHL Final Four conquerors of last season at Planet Ice on Saturday (September 7, 7pm) ahead off the return the following night.

The Billy Glover Memorial challenge games against Basingstoke then take place on September 14 (away) and September 15 (home) before the new campaign begins with back-to-back dates against Bracknell on September 21 and 22.

There has been only one change to the treble-winning roster with Conor Pollard stepping in and James White not playing this season.