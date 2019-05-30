COPS make another big splash at the East Region Championships

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) once again excelled at the East Region Youth Championships in Luton.

The city club finished second in the medals table behind the much bigger Hatfield club and came away from the event with 12 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.

They attained an impressive 81 final appearances and a new East Region record and seven of their relay teams qualified for the British Summer National Championships.

The most improved performance came from Fabien Brudnicki who, after making one final last year, battled his way into eight finals this year and moved closer to the podium with a number of lifetime best swims.

Eve Wright (16) broke the East Region record on her way to winning the final of the 16yrs 50m backstroke.

Gold medal winners were Mia Leech, Amelia Monaghan, Rebecca Burton, Herbie Kinder, Tom Wiggins and Eve Wright.

MEDAL TABLE

(Top 10)

G S B

Hatfield 18 14 14

City of Pboro 12 14 12

Basildon 12 13 4

Norwich 11 4 9

Ipswich 8 5 4

Chelmsford 6 8 8

Bishops Stortford 6 5 3

Cambridge 5 9 12

St Felix Sch 4 2 2

Harlow 3 3 4