Confident Peterborough Panthers captain believes he and his team will keep on delivering

Hans Andersen reckons Peterborough Panthers are capable of blowing away their SGB Premiership opposition.

The confident captain insisted the city side is oozing potential ahead of a mouth-watering Bank Holiday Monday derby clash against King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena (May 27, 5pm).

Andersen was the star performer as Panthers sneaked to a 46-44 victory against Poole at Alwalton on Thursday (May 23) – their second win of the league campaign which came against the same opponents and same scoreline as the first.

Now they are out to follow up with another success against a rock-bottom Stars side who drew on their previous visit to the city on Easter Monday.

Andersen said: “Someone said to me that I rolled back the years on Thursday, but it was just a case of me doing what I should be doing regularly.

“I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in body-wise and it is so frustrating that I’ve had so many bike issues this season.

“I definitely owed the promotion and the fans a good performance and I delivered against Poole – now I need to keep on delivering.

“We want to win meetings, not draw them and lose them, and it’s important we follow up the result against Poole.

“Every meeting is tough in the league and we know that virtually every away rider likes to come to our track. A lot of the Lynn boys have certainly showed their liking for the place.

“But we have so much potential and I would dread to be the team who is up against us when we all click. I have no doubt whatsoever that we will be hitting the 60-point mark when that happens.”

Panthers currently occupy the final play-off spot in the early-season standings while Lynn sit bottom after failing to win any of their four league outings to date.

Panthers are without new signing Josh Bates tonight after he was hurt in a crash riding for SGB Championship club Leicester on Saturday (May 25).

They have called in a familiar face in Paul Starke to replace him. Starke helped the club to a Fours and KO Cup double in the second tier back in 2017.

Lynn also have injury problems with Erik Riss and Lewis Kerr ruled out tonight.

They will operate the rider replacement facility to cover for German ace Riss while Ipswich man Cameron Heeps has been drafted in for Kerr.

TEAMS

PANTHERS: Hans Andersen, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Scott Nicholls, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Paul Starke (guest).

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Rider replacement for Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Cameron Heeps (guest), Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.