Cold weather but Peterborough Athletic Club youngsters produce some red-hot performnces

Another cold day down at the Embankment didn’t stop youngsters from Peterborough Athletic Club shining on Sunday (May 5) in the second round of the Eastern Young Athletes League.

For the Under 13 boys there were some cracking performances by the middle distance runners with James Hill taking five seconds off his 800m personal best (PB) with 2.55.7 and George Williams smashing his 1500m PB by a staggering 14 seconds.

Molly Egby running for Peterborough AC.

Hill also set a new PB of 10.54m in the javelon and Williams scored valuable points in the discus.

Ashton Fletcher continued to improve with great throws in the discus and javelin achieving 16.19m in the former for third place.

Newcomers Herbie Hilliard (long jump) and Mark Dall (100m and 200m) did well with Dall finishing second in both A string sprints.

Jack Wheatley achieved a well earned third place in the 75m hurdles A race and went under 14 seconds for the first time in the 100m with 13.8. Leo Sangiorgio ran a strong 200m B race, just missing out on a new PB.

Cody Roe did well in the hurdles for PAC.

Top scorer for the Under 15 boys was Max Roe, who achieved a hat-trick of personal bests, finishing first in the 80m hurdles in 11.8 and in the B string 100m in 12.3. He was also second in the 200m B race in 25.6.

Also in the sprints, Dontae Bowling gave an impressive performance, claiming victory in the 200m A race with a personal best time of 25.0.

Caleb Topping (43.7) improved his 300m time and Neilas Virsilas achieved PBs in both the 100m and 300m.

In the 800m Louis Moulton (2.38.2) knocked six seconds off his personal best time and in the 1500m Lewis Wiles (4.59.6) just finished ahead of clubmate Oliver Beasley (5.00.4) with both boys improving their times by four seconds.

In the jumps, A string high jumper Anthony Catherwood was second while Ronnie Davey finished first in the B string.

There were PBs for Topping (4.85m), Davey (4.72m) and Josh Spencer (3.42m) in the long jump while non-scorer Louis Moulton (1.35m) improved in the high jump by 10cms.

The throws proved successful too as Matthew Simpson (20.97m) and Davey (16.60m) both achieved lifetime bests in the discus. Simpson also took second in the A string javelin and young Jake Horner (22.31m) came out on top in the B string. Horner also gained valuable points in the shot alongside Oliver Beasley.

The Under 15 boys completed the day by finishing one point behind City of Norwich.

For the Under 17 boys Dylan Egbe won the B string high jump with 1.60m while Dylan Phillips equalled his PB when taking second place in the A string with 1.65m. Phillips also achieved a new PB in the javelin with 25.83m.

Not to be outdone in the field events, Kyle Praias improved his lifetime best in the long jump by more than 40cms to 4.23m.

In the hurdles Cody Roe claimed second place in the A race with a new PB time of 15.98 and Akinola Ojelade claimed first place in the B string with a PB of 15.9.

Middle distance runner Benji Davies ran an impressive 800m race to win in a swift 2.04.00, and the youngest member of the team, Conner Casser, threw a PB of 15.34m in the discus for second place as well as running a good 1500m.

Despite lacking in numbers, the girls showed a great deal of determination.

There was a win in the 300m A race for Under 17 sprinter Elizabeth Taylor in 42.3 and she also ran a season’s best in the A string 200m of 26.4.

Others competing in the 300m included Molly Fletcher, who won the Under 17 B race in 44.5, and non-scorers Louise Chance (48.1) and Lauren Mahoney (51.4) both ran personal bests.

Charlotte Dunstone was second in the Under 17 75m hurdles with a personal best of 12.1 while Danni Owusu-Ansah and Alice Bennett hurdled in the Under 15 race with times of 12.8 and 13.0 secs respectively.

Ever dependable Tilda Guest ran the 1500m in 6.11.1 and Molly Egby and Lola Hillard ran the Under 15 100m in 14.0 and 13.9.

Trying out a new discipline was Elena Revitti in the 800m and she ran a decent 2.42.5.

In action for the Under 13 girls were Cidney Prias in the 100m (18.5), Lola Gaches in the long jump (3.22m) and Faith Perkins in both the long jump and 800m where she ran a personal best of 2.56.9.