City youngsters defy the odds

Against all the odds Peterborough Roller Hockey Club’s Under 15 team have finished runners-up in their Eastern Counties League.

After losing their three oldest players at the start of the season, the team were left with just two outfield players.

So, to fulfil their league fixtures, the club were forced to draft in members of the Under 13 team - the youngest still a primary school pupil.

It meant they faced opponents over three years older - and much bigger - but they rose to the challenge and certainly exceeded expectations by finishing runners-up to Letchworth Blues.

They won 13 of their 18 games and were the only side to take points off the runaway leaders - a team that comprised solely of under 15 players who represent their country in international tournaments.

Captain Zak Osborne, who was a member of the Peterborough Under 13 team that won the national cup two years ago, said: “I consider coming second in the Under 15 league this season, with such a young team, a much greater achievement than winning the national Under 13 cup two seasons ago. I am very proud of my team.”

In the Peterborough team were Zak Osborne (Year 9); Tom Hillam (Year 8); Harry Hillam (Year 7); Finley Durston (Year 6 primary school); Szymon Koltuniak (Year 7) and Tyler Salmon (Year 8).