City quad make the podium at national regatta

A Peterborough City Rowimg Club crew made the top three at the big National Schools Regatta at the weekend.

The awesome foursome of Callum Gilbey, Thomas Jackson, Thomas Bodily and Ted Smith were one of 10 Peterborough crews in action on the famous Dorney Lake and they picked up the bronze medal in the Open J16 quads.

Grace Niklasson, Lily-Mae Allen, Emma Calver, Lydia Hilton and Isabel Jackson finished seventh.

Racing over the Olympic 2,000-metre course against 26 of the country’s top crews, they placed fourth in the time trials and then second in the semi-finals to earn a place in the A final.

There they upped their game from the time trials to finish third overall, three seconds ahead of Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School Boat Club.

The J14 girls coxed quad of Grace Niklasson, Lydia Hilton, Isabel Jackson, Lily-Mae Allen and cox Emma Calver came seventh out of 40 crews, finishing just one second away from a place in the A final. They were second in their B final until one of their seats came off the runner.

The J16 girls quad of Charlotte Martin, Natalie Bicknell, Lucy Ralfs and Nell Papworth placed 15th in the time trials which was just a few positions away from qualifying for the next stage.

Championship doubles competitors Olivia Hutchinson, Hannah Bassett, Georgina Parker and Jenna Taylor.

The Open J14 coxed quad of Lucas Niklasson, Daniel Armstrong, Esme McIntyre and cox Ross Lamont finished 20th out of 41 in the time trial, just four seconds off a place in the next round.

Out of 50 crews in the tough Championship girls doubles category, Georgina Parker and Hannah Bassett placed 26th, and Olivia Hutchinson and Jenna Taylor placed 40th.

Henry Barnett and Alex Leverage came 23rd in the Championship pairs, and Jack Collins and Connor Ribbons came 41st in the Championship doubles.

Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton competed in the women’s champion singles event. Reed had a good race beating her PB, and Hilton also did well achieving a place in the top 40.

n This weekend Peterborough City Rowing Club stage their annual two-day Spring Regatta at Thorpe Meadows.

The Lucas Fettes Peterborough Regatta 2019 starts at 8.45am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday and it’s non-stop action on both days until 7pm.

Crews from all over England will be in attendance competing in one of the country’s largest regattas over the four-lane 1,000-metre course

Admission is free.