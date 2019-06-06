City put on another wonderful weekend of racing

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s annual spring regatta, sponsored this year by Lucas Fettes Financial Planning, was another massive success.

Over 900 rowers took to the water at Thorpe Meadows on Saturday and Sunday with clubs from as far afield as Swansea and Durham competing .

Clem Hambly and Rebecca Konijneberg.

It was non-stop racing for 10 hours on each day and, as usual, it all ran smoothly.

The host club finished with an impressive eight wins and six second places and Saturday was certainly ladies day as the club’s female contigent collected five wins.

The women’s J14 scullers Lydia Hilton and Grace Niklasson were first to hit a winning note. They achieved a promising time of 03:54 over the 1,000-metre course to win the final by 20 seconds.

They then repeated their success in the J14 quads when they joined Lily-Mae Allen, Esme Mcintyre and cox Emma Calver to once again win by a 20-second margin.

Double winners Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton.

Another successful junior girls crew was the J15 quad of Nell Papworth, Lucy Ralphs, Freya Woodall, Isobel Prothero and cox Emma Calver. They won their final by two seconds.

Next to hit the winning trail was the Women’s Band 2 quad of Kate Read, Helen Griffiths, Emma Richardson and Rebecca Konijneberg, who crossed the line seven seconds clear of the field.

The day finished with a fifth City win as star sculler Camilla Plumb took the honours in the Women’s Band 1 singles event, pipping a Newark Rowing Club opponent by 0.7 seconds.

On Sunday it was the men’s turn to take home the tankards.

James Plumb in action.

Starting City’s Sunday streak was the Masters E eight of Keith Blackman, Jack Ward, Jaish Mahan, Bruce Magretts (Lincoln), Jim Burt, Alasdair Ryder, Paul Shepherd, Steve Tuck and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe, who set a new Masters E course record on the way to victory.

Two of the club’s outstanding junior crews raced up to compete in the senior events and both stormed to success. Callum Gilbey, Thomas Bodily, Thomas Jackson and Jordan Beale won the Band 1 quads and George Woodall, Connor Ribbons, Finlay Ribbons and Ethan Malcolm won the Band 2 quads with a fantastic time of 3:13.

Second places for City came from: Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson (Band 1 doubles); Daniel Richardson and James Marshall (Band 2 doubles); Denise Parker, Julie Barrett, Caroline Graham and Helen Mosley (Women’s Masters C/D coxed fours); Sarah Smith and Carole Hook (Women’s Masters B doubles); Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton (Women’s J16 doubles); Connor Mumford, Sam Bates, Damen Sanderson, Liam Bellamy, Marcus Harrison, George Wilson, Stuart Holmes, Chris Elder and Tom Calver (Band 1 eights).

Peterborough City’s J16 boys crew of Callum Gilbey, Thomas Bodily, Thomas Jackson and Ted Smith raced up two age groups to compete in the Open J18 coxless quads at the Metropolitan Regatta on Saturday on the Olympic Lake in Eton Dorney.

Nell Papworth in action.

They achieved the second fastest qualifying time in their heat but Smith suffered a back injury so they were unable to race in the final.

Also competing were Hayley Shipton, Ilektra Apostoidou, Sarah Watson and last minute sub Ana Shreeves (Bedford) and they came fifth in the Women’s coxless quads. Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield Palmer joined Leicester and Star rowers Chris Callow and David Smith to finish seventh in the Open coxless quads event.

Fours action featuring a Peterborough City crew.

Ethan Malcolm, Connor Ribbons, Finlay Ribbons and George Woodall receive their trophies from Ian Bardrick.