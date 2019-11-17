City of Peterborough were on the wrong end of a hockey masterclass from Durham University

City of Peterborough were on the receiving end of a hockey masterclass from National Division One leaders Durham University at Bretton Gate today (November 17).

The highly-skilled students - with the help of three ex-Bundesliga stars and a current England international - delivered a high quality exhibition of attacking hockey to demolish the plucky hosts 6-0.

City of Peterborough goalkeeper Cameron Goodey gets ready for action against Durham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

Indeed, watching the game today made one wonder how well City must have played earlier in the season to lose by a solitary goal to a team who have now won seven of their eight league matches.

Durham regularly carved City open with their pace and accuracy of passing and only some defiant goalkeeping from Cameron Goodey kept the scored down.

England squad member Jack Turner opened the scoring after seven minutes and German import Max Van Laak added a second from the penalty spot.

It was 3-0 at the break and three more goals followed in the second-half, one with the very last hit of the game. Van Laak also contributed a short corner with a flick so fierce it almost ripped the net from the goal frame.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Durham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

City worked hard throughout with Stamford School student Josh Heyworth showing up well and shouldn’t lose any sleep over a defeat against this standard of opponent. They have easier games to come starting next Saturday (November 23) at Sheffield Hallam, the one team City have beaten so far this season.