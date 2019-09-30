City of Peterborough receive a lesson in finishing from students

City of Peterborough lost their first National League Division One game of the season yeserday (September 29), suffering at the hands of some clinical finishing at the University of Birmingham.

City went down 6-3 which was harsh given the balance of play.

Birmingham started the game hard and fast, dominating early possession without really threatening to score and as City started to get a foothold it was they who had the best early chances, with Ross Ambler going close following good work from Sam Blunt.

It was somewhat against the run of play a misplaced midfield pass offered an opportunity to Birmingham who lashed the ball home clinically.

City continued to create the better chances, winning a series of short corners, and got back on terms through a second phase strike from Joe Finding, before taking the lead through another short corner from Ross ambler.

Birmingham got back on terms before half-time through a somewhat scrappy equaliser, but turning around at half time 2-2, City probably looked the more likely winners.

Following some tactical changes Birmingham quickly worked two good second-half chances which they converted and as City chased the game they were punished some more to fall 6-2 behind.

City dominated the later stages and Finding netted again through a short corner to complete the scoring.