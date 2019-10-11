City of Peterborough ready to shine in front of their own fans

City of Peterborough are in buoyant mood ahead of their opening National League Division One home fixture against Nottingham University at Bretton Gate on Sunday (October, 13 2pm).

Cityhave endured a tough start to life at the highest level in the club’s history with back-to-back away defeats at University of Birmingham and, last weekend, at Cardiff & Met.

But last Sunday’s 3-2 reverse in South Wales represented a tremendous effort against the pre-season title favourites who boast four current Wales internationals in their squad. Cardiff were 3-0 ahead early in the second-half before City hit back with goals from Chris Clarkson and Adam Wilson.

City are boosted further by the return to the squad this weekend of key players Ben Read and Alex Amstrong.

“It was a very encouraging performance at Cardiff,” City manager Graham Finding said. “If the level of finishing can be sharpened then there is every expectation of turning good play into points on the board.”

City of Peterborough Ladies dropped East Premier Division points for the first time this season last weekend, but remain unbeaten after a creditable 1-1 draw at Harleston seconds. Amy Wells scored the city goal.

Third-placed City host mid-table Dereham at Bretton Gate tomorrow (October 12, 1pm).