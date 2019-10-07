City of Peterborough pleased despite a second successive National League defeat

City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s men’s first XI left South Wales buoyant despite defeat against National Division One title favourites Cardiff & Met yesterday (October 6).

City went down 3-2, but delivered a much-improved performance than in their 6-2 defeat at the University of Birmingham the previous weekend. They fought back from 3-0 down and the hosts were hanging on for their victory at the death.

Cardiff boast four current full Welsh internationals in their squad, including drag flick specialist Gareth Furlong, who has joined them this season from top premier division side Surbiton.

City knew that defensive discipline was important, and did not concede a short corner until the 30th minute, which was duly dispatched by Furlong for a 1-0 Cardiff half-time lead. City had actually had the best of the first-half chances, but failed to convert.

For the second week running City were caught out early in the second half with Cardiff concerting twice from open play for a 3-0 lead.

City still took the game to Cardiff creating a number of good chances, and pulling a goal back through a second phase short corner from Chris Clarkson, and an open play finish from Adam Wilson.

For the final 10 minutes of the game Cardiff were able to hang onto all three points despite sustained City pressure.

City play their first National League home game of the season against Nottingham University at Bretton Gate on Sunday (October 12, 2pm).