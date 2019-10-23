City of Peterborough men are competing strongly in the National League, the ladies have enjoyed an excellent start in the East League

Have your say

City of Peterborough Hockey Club have one point from their opening four matches in National League Division One, but they are delighted with how competitive they’ve been against top-class opposition.

Last Sunday they ventured north to face a Durham University side who boast one current England and Great Britain international in Jack Turner and three German imports with Bundesliga experience.

March Town before their 3-1 defeat at the hands of City of Peterborough 4ths.

City’s unpaid, and very local, side still came from behind to lead 2-1 thanks to two open play goals in two minutes from Brendon Andrews midway through the third quarter.

But Durham levelled quickly before nicking a winning goal from a deflected short corner strike five minutes from time.

That was harsh on City goalkeeper Cameron Goodey who had been in outstanding form during a frenetic start to the game.

“We can once again hold our heads up high after an outstanding performance against top-quality opposition,” City manager Graham Finding enthused.

“We scored the first goals Durham had conceded from open play all season, something we had worked hard on in training.

“We know we now need to start putting points on the board though.”

On paper City look to have the perfect opportunity to gain their first win as Sheffield Hallam visit Bretton Gate on Saturday (October 26, 3pm).

Sheffield have lost all four matches so far and are the only team below City in the table.

City of Peterborough Ladies’ strong start in the East Premier Division continued last weekend although they made hard work of winning at bottom club Cambridge University.

Anna Maitland grabbed the only goal of the game for City, who are second with four wins in five unbeaten matches.

City have a tough game on Saturday away to third-placed Wapping at the Olympic Park.

City men’s thirds won the battle of two East Division Three North West sides with perfect records by seeing off March firsts 3-1 at Bretton Gate.

Julian Catto (2) and Neil Lake scored the goals for the table-topping city side.