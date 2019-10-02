City of Peterborough Ladies are overcoming tough odds

Reports of the imminent demise of City of Peterborough Ladies 1st XI as an East Premier Division club appear to have been exaggerated.

The ladies lost numerous players after a fractious finish to last season, but the new line-up has bonded superbly under new skipper Lucy Dakin to win their opening two league games of the campaign.

City followed a fine 3-0 win at Bedford in their opening fixture with a thrilling 5-3 success against St Albans seconds at Bretton Gate last weekend (September 28).

City, who fielded five players who were regular second teamers last season, were twice behind, but rallied to win 5-3 thanks to two goals apiece for Tierney Augustine and Jeorgia Carr and one for Felicity McCarthy.

City, who are one of three teams to have won their opening two top-flight matches, are at Harleston seconds on this Saturday (October 5).

On Sunday City of Peterborough men make the long haul to South Wales to play Cardiff & Met in a National Division One game. City lost their opening fixture 6-3 at University of Birmingham last weekend.