City of Peterborough HC miss a chance to boost their National League survival hopes

City of Peterborough Hockey Club drew their big relegation battle in Division One North of the National League 2-2 at Leeds yesterday (December 8) - a result that did neither side any favours.

City were most frustrated as they overcame an early deficit to be in front entering the final stages only for Leeds to find a late equaliser from a well-executed short corner.

City were disappointed to fall behind in the fourth minute, having been determined to ensure they stayed defensively sound throughout, having conceded a number of goals in recent weeks.

But City progressively improved through the first quarter, exerting consistent pressure on the Leeds defence, but failing to turn chances into goals.

City started the second quarter in the ascendency and were rewarded with a Ross Ambler equaliser in the 26th minute, with a sharp deflection following a shot from Nick Beattie.

The teams remained all square at half time. In a decent quality, competitive match, the game ebbed and flowed with Peterborough getting their noses in front through a well struck reverse stick finish from man of the match Brendan Andrews.

Unfortunately, City were unable to build on their lead, and paid the price when Leeds claimed a point from a set-piece.

The National League now breaks until early in February.