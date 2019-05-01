City of Peterborough are surprised by their own success, but they worked hard to achieve it

City of Peterborough admit they surprised themselves by securing a second successive promotion.

City followed their elevation to the East Conference of the National League with another promotion to the new Division One, one they secured in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 play-off win at Preston last Sunday.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) against Bowden. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was a terrific display coming as it did less than 24 hours after a 5-2 home defeat to Bowden in an English Hockey Cup semi-final.

“The team have surprised themselves, along with many others, in how far they have progressed over the season,” City manager Graham Finding stated.

“The hard work put in from start to finish in every area of the game - fitness and conditioning (massive thanks to Steve Hoffman from Fengate Gym), additional technical skills sessions, many hours practice of set pieces and game management, and video analysis, have brought a level of professionalism never seen before at the club.

“This has allowed the team to prepare as professionally as possible, while remaining a fully amateur team, within a league floating in money.

“We now move forward to compete, probably, within the new North Division One (there will also be a South Division One) when we will be playing the likes of Bowden, Durham University, Leeds, Sheffield Hallam, Loughborough Students, Nottingham University, plus probably Oxford Hawks.

“Bowden won the North Conference this season, and having played against them in the cup last weekend with five key players rested, we believe we have nothing to fear. Ditto last season’s league champions Nottingham University who we have played against on a number of occasions. We beat Oxford Hawks in the cup this season.

“The upshot is we have set no ceilings for this group of players, and will go into next season with a realistic target of a top half finish, and who knows how high?

“With the pace and fitness of our players, and a team with an average age of only 24, and no player over 30, we are looking forward to next season with great expectation.”

Joe Finding and Brendan Andrews scored against Bowden with Andrews, Danny Sisson, Adam Wilson and Cameron Heald on target at Preston.