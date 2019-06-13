Chilvers runs away with it

Have your say

Despite the cold, wet and windy conditions there were a number of outstanding performances by Peterborough athletes competing in the Cambridgeshire Schools Championships at the Embankment on Saturday.

Training partners Ella Robinson (AMVC) and Kai Chilvers (Hampton) both won their 800m races by huge margins with Robinson clocking 2.21.6 in the intermediate girls race and Chilvers a highly impressive 2.08.0 in the junior boys run.

A close fought intermediate girls 300m race saw Elizabeth Taylor (Stanground) just out-dip Alicja Gawronski (Stanground) to win in 42.6.

Dontae Bowling (City of Peterborough Academy) stormed to victory in the junior boys 200m and, considering the conditions, did well to run a PB of 24.6 with Daneeka Shepherd( King’s ) taking silver.

Kai Harrison did well to won the hammer in far from ideal conditions with a distance over 43m.

Saffron Tasker ( Kings) won the junior girls 300m in 45.5 and Nicolas Tirichineci (TDA) the inter boys long jump with 5.96m.

Alice Bennett( King’s) and Elena Rivetti ( AMVC) took first and second in the junior girls hurdles.

The inter girls 4x100m relay team of Gawronski, Taylor, Robinson and Jose Downer won with some sharp baton changes.

Teams from Ely, Peterborough, Hunts and Cambridge were competing and Peterborough were third overall.

Many of those in action were chasing qualifying times and distances for the English Schools Championships in Birmingham in July.