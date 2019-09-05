Charles is on the Wright track says Peterborough Panthers boss

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers team boss Carl Johnson has saluted the progress of the club’s new number one.

British champion Charles Wright has risen to the top of the city club’s averages for September, but is currently out for nine days with concussion.

Wright, who has seen his starting average of 5.14 rise to a current mark of 6.58, misses tonight’s home clash with Belle Vue (September 5, 7.30pm).

But Johnson hopes the 30 year-old can return for a Monday date (September 9) against Swindon and the September 17 fixture with Wolverhampton which are also both at Alwalton.

“Charles started the season as a second string and is finishing it as number one,” said Johnson.

“That’s a hell of an achievement and shows how much progress he has made.

“He has been our most consistent rider throughout 2019 which is reflected in the increase in his average while other guys have seen theirs drop.

“Fingers crossed Charles gets over his concussion and is back against Swindon and Wolverhampton.

“His hard work has earned the right to be at number one and hopefully we get to see him there.”

Previous number one Rohan Tungate’s mark has fallen to 6.45, while Hans Andersen now races off 6.36 after a tough spell following his major summer spill.

Scott Nicholls is on 6.21 for September with Ty Proctor (5.01), Jason Garrity (4.84) and Ulrich Ostergaard (4.00) completing the Panthers line-up.