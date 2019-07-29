Charles hoping to get it Wright on a big night as Nicholls aims to win another title

Star of the season Charles Wright hopes to provide Peterborough Panthers with a British speedway title triumph.

The 30 year-old has been an impressive figure in a difficult return to the SGB Premiership for the city club.

Scott Nicholls.

Wright will be a dark horse for success when the British Final is staged at the National Speedway Stadium in Belle Vue – just a few miles from his Stockport base – tonight (July 29).

He would love nothing more than lifting the title with the added bonus of the wildcard for the British Grand Prix in Cardiff later in the year.

“Belle Vue is just down the road for me,” said Wright. “There is always plenty of passing there which means the title could be anyone’s on the night.

“I’ve not been in the British Final for a few years due to either missing out through bad luck or not doing the semi and it is definitely one to look forward to.

“I have invested in some good motors this year and while it is sure to be a tough night against some top riders, I’m going there to win it.

“As a British rider it would be a dream come true to get that wildcard for Cardiff – and it would be even better to have the title of British champion.”

Fellow Panthers rider Scott Nicholls has been there, done that and got a cabinet full of trophies to show for it.

The city club’s stand-in skipper is a seven-time British champion and, at the age of 41, he certainly hasn’t given up hope of adding to his haul.

Poor form at the National Speedway Stadium – despite it being his home track with Belle Vue in the past – is more off-putting than Nicholls’ advancing years.

“My record around Belle Vue isn’t the best,” admitted Nicholls. “But I try to look at the positives and I go there with no pressure.

“I’m still as determined as I can be to make it number eight. There is no reason why I can’t do it and I’m definitely due a good meeting there.

“The focus for me in the British Final has always been trying to make the final. It hasn’t happened for a few years, but I’ll still go there with that aim.

“Another title would be great, but the focus will certainly be on a few other guys than me.”

Huntingdon-based Danny King is another former winner looking for more glory.

King roared to success in the rain back in 2016 and also finished on the rostrum in third the previous year.

Simon Lambert, who spent the past four seasons with Panthers in the SGB Championship, is a late call-up for the British Final after a spate of injuries.

Full British Final draw: 1 Charles Wright (Panthers/Redcar), 2 Rory Schlein (Wolverhampton/Somerset), 3 Edward Kennett (Ipswich/Eastbourne), 4 Simon Lambert (Scunthorpe), 5 Danny King (Ipswich/Sheffield), 6 Danny Ayres (Scunthorpe), 7 Paul Starke (Glasgow), 8 Ashley Morris (unattached), 9 Richard Lawson (Ipswich/Eastbourne), 10 Craig Cook (King’s Lynn/Glasgow), 11 Dan Bewley (Belle Vue), 12 Lewis Kerr (King’s Lynn/Eastbourne), 13 Chris Harris (Ipswich/Somerset), 14 Steve Worrall (Belle Vue/Newcastle), 15 Robert Lambert (King’s Lynn), 16 Scott Nicholls (Peterborough/Leicester).