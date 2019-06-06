Charles gets it right again in British Semi-final

Panthers’ star-of-the-season Charles Wright hopes to follow up one major success with another.

Wright stormed to victory in the British Semi-Final held at his SGB Championship track, Redcar, last Friday night.

He dropped only one point from his five outings to climb onto the top step of the podium and book his place in the national showpiece next month.

Wright said: “It was nice that the British semi was on a track I know so well, but that didn’t mean I’d just sail through.

“The same meeting was held at Sheffield last year when I rode there and it all went wrong for me, so I went into Friday just looking to get one of the six qualifying spots.

“Everything went well and it was a real bonus to win. Now I want to win the British Final as well and get to Cardiff as the British GP wildcard.

And Wright has another important engagement on Monday when lining up in a World Championship qualifier in Germany.

The 30 year-old is bound for Abensberg after impressing Great Britain boss Alun Rossiter with a series of top performances in the early part of the 2019 season.

Wright added: “I was delighted when Alun called me to say I was in the GP qualifier. I thanked him a lot for giving me that chance.

“It just shows that you never know who is watching when you are riding well. I think my form for Peterborough is what has got me there.”

Newly-crowned Danish champion and past Panthers man Kenneth Bjerre will feature among Wright’s opponents in Germany. Swedish star Linus Sundstrom is another past Peterborough rider in the field.

Bradley Wilson-Dean races in the GP qualifier in Lamothe Landerron, in France, on Saturday.