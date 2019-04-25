Channing and Martin likely to lead the local challenge in London Marathon

Many representatives from Peterborough’s running elite will be hot-footing it to the capital at the weekend to take part in the Virgin London Marathon. The race is on to see who will be the first local home.

Helpston Harrier Michael Channing is among the favourites and is being paced for some of the route by his club-mate Josh Lunn.

Phil Martin.

Channing, a national amateur boxing champion as a student, hopes to slug it out for a sub 2:30 clocking.

Peterborough AC ace Phil Martin is also hoping to dip under 2:30, for the first time, and is likely to give Channing a run for his money.

James Whitehead and Simon Fell of Peterborough AC are both aiming to run under 2:50 while James Sadlier, also of Peterborough AC, hopes to be another sub three hour finisher.

Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield is aiming to run in the region of 2:40.

Werrington Joggers’ Welsh international Paul Halford looks likely to break his club’s Over 45 record of 2:54.51 by a comfortable margin and Helpston Over 50 Jim Morris will be striving to get his first sub 2:45 clocking. Jeff Lucas of Werrington is also hoping to break the 2:45 barrier.

Danny Snipe has transferred his allegiance from Peterborough to Yaxley and is likely to be another sub three hour finisher.

Louise Alexander runs for PACTRAC in the Frostbite League, Yaxley on the road, and Nene Valley Harriers on the track. The 41 year-old triathlete has been training well and could go quicker than her target time of 3:40. She impressed in London on Monday with a 44:46 clocking in the Regents Park 10k.

Eye Community Runners have a 10-strong contingent on display and all eyes will be on 76 year-old Terry Fone, who is likely to be in contention for age group honours.

Other Eye Runners at the marathon: Nicola Goy, Al Dales, Roy Young, Chris Rowe, Mark Short, Dave Stunell, Michaela Parr, Adi Lenihan, Marlena Koralewska.

Nene Valley’s 58 year-old Barry Warne will be in action but is unlikely to challenge his personal best of 3:07. However, Warne is showing some signs of form after running 19.54 for third place in a 5k road race in Phoenix, Arizona, at the weekend.

CENTRAL PARKRUN

Three Nene Valley youngsters had an Easter day to remember thanks to their superb performances in the Junior parkrun at the Central Park.

Evie Hemmings, who is just 11 years-old, won in a time of 7.44, the second fastest time by any girl on the course.

Ten year-old Natty Clifford was close behind in second with a time of 7.46, a new Peterborough parkrun age group record.

Louie Hemmings is only eight years-old but flew to fifth place in 8.13 knocking 10 seconds off his PB.