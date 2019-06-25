Castor skittle Bourne for 26, Burghley Park complete quickfire double over neighbours Stamford Town, Market Deeping and Uppingham through, Cambridgeshire Minor Counties latest

Have your say

Castor delivered a staggering upset in the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Shield last night (June 24) by bowling Bourne out for just 26!

Bourne, who themselves bowled Alford out for 27 in a Lincs Premier Division match the day before, saw six players dismissed for ducks and were grateful to Matthew Kidd’s modest top score of 12 not out.

Stuart Dockerill did the damage for Castor with a 5-7 burst in four overs.

Earlier Castor had posted 131-6 in their 20 overs.

Bourne have an immediate opportunity for redemption as they are due to host King’s Keys in a delayed Jaidka Cup semi-final tonight (June 25, 6.15pm).

Castor will now play Burghley Park in the semi-finals. Burghley pipped neighbours Stamford Town for the second day in a row, following a three-wicket Rutland Division Two win on Sunday with a five-run T20 success last night.

Market Deeping piled up the highest score of the night, 183-7 against King’s Keys, with Kieran Judd top scoring with 57. King’s Keys finished 37 runs short.

Deeping will play Uppingham in the last four after the latter’s 27-run win at Ufford Park.

Deeping also play Uppingham in the final of the Stamford Charity Cup at Stamford Town on Monday, July 8.

Cambridgeshire lead Norfolk by 154 runs with one wicket remaining in their second innings ahead of the final day of their Unicorns Championship match with Norfolk at March Town CC.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer followed his first innings 75 with 3-63, while clubmate Josh Smith made 31 in Cambs’ second innings of 158-9.

RESULTS

Monday, June 24

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter finals

CASTOR beat BOURNE by 105 runs

Castor 131-6 (R. Evans 33, R. Hewitt 2-14, S. Evison 2-19).

Bourne 26 (S. Dockerill 5-7, R. Evans 2-8, A. Armstrong 2-9).

MARKET DEEPING beat KING’S KEYS by 37 runs

Market Deeping 183-7 (K. Judd 57, J. Smith 39, M. Rose 36no, T. Hussain 4-17. W. Javid 2-22).

King’s Keys 146-6 (U. Ahmed 34, J. Ghani 34, W. Javid 20, S. Perera 3-25).

STAMFORD TOWN lost to BURGHLEY PARK by 5 runs

Burghley Park 129-8 (C. Esson 41, P. Foster 40, B. Bennett 3-13).

Stamford 124 (T. Juggins 33no, C. White 3-21, S. Sherwin 2-9, S. Porter 2-15, T. Dancy 2-22).

UFFORD PARK lost to UPPINGHAM by 27 runs

Uppingham 132-7 (J. Dumford 55, S. Hodson 23, J. Neville 2-11, R. Keymer 2-20).

Ufford Park 105-9 (R. Keymer 3, J. Harringon 27, S. Green 4-16, A. Ashwin 2-17, C. Hardwick 2-33).

FIXTURE

Tuesday, June 25

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final: Bourne v King’s Keys